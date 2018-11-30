Symantec Co. (SYMC) Short Interest Down 24.6% in November

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,442,302 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 17,825,581 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,730,921 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Several equities analysts have commented on SYMC shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Symantec in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Symantec from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in Symantec by 9.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 49,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Symantec by 14.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Symantec by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Symantec by 5.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Symantec by 56.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Symantec stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. Symantec has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Symantec had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Symantec’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Symantec will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.
About Symantec
Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.
