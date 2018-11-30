Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.63. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,185.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 91,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 161,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 433.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 70,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 56,988 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its products include candidate and entinostat. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

