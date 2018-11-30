Synovus Financial’s (SNV) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their hold rating on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.17.

SNV opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $363.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Elizabeth W. Camp acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $110,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,064.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen J. Gula sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $52,206.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,158,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,952,000 after acquiring an additional 387,831 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 75,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4,412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 151,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

