SYSCO (SYY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Sysco, which has lagged the industry in the past three months, has long been battling cost-related hurdles. This, along with a soft international performance weighed on the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein top and bottom lines missed estimates. Incidentally, International sales depicted a slowdown, with several restaurant closures and Brexit related worries impacting UK’s performance. The company expects its warehouse and transportation costs associated with supply chain to persist, which remains a threat to margins. Nonetheless, Sysco’s U.S. Foodservice division has been performing well for quite some time now, wherein local case volumes have been rising for 18 straight quarters, due to solid restaurant sales. A rosy economic scenario is likely to continue aiding restaurant sales. Also, focus on enhancing assortments, making innovations, ensuring food safety and revitalizing brands bodes well.”

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.54.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $66.42. 42,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,915. SYSCO has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SYSCO will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 1,013,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $76,116,179.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $300,735.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,524,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $101,377,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,700,671 shares of company stock valued at $545,256,301 over the last 90 days. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in SYSCO by 950.4% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 72,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,473 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SYSCO by 240.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SYSCO by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,170,000 after buying an additional 1,549,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SYSCO by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,910,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,669,000 after buying an additional 1,013,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SYSCO by 4.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,511,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,937,000 after buying an additional 102,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYSCO (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.