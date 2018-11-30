Syscoin (SYS) Reaches Market Cap of $21.11 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $21.11 million and approximately $213,044.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00804849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00017646 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011619 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 544,105,648 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, YoBit, Binance, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

