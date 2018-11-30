T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Position Trimmed by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 35.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 829,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 461,073 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $58,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 38.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 488.6% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 34,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at $2,366,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $70.94. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.39.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 10,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $704,063.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 442,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,536,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $3,511,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,498,943.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,814 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,495. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. KeyCorp set a $76.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays downgraded T-Mobile Us to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Position Trimmed by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/t-mobile-us-inc-tmus-position-trimmed-by-diamond-hill-capital-management-inc.html.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.