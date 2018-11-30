TagCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $189,251.00 (TAG)

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. In the last week, TagCoin has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One TagCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TagCoin has a total market cap of $189,251.00 and approximately $71.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TagCoin

TagCoin (CRYPTO:TAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 27th, 2013. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TagCoin is tagcoin.org.

TagCoin Coin Trading

TagCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TagCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TagCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

