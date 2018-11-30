Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) SVP Sells $83,886.50 in Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 3,550 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $83,886.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,809.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 111.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 111.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

