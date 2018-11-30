Target Co. (TGT) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44,188 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.2% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $58,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $923,984,000 after buying an additional 5,590,395 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $198,324,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Target by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,770,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,255,697,000 after buying an additional 2,161,982 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,025,519 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,671,000 after purchasing an additional 773,180 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Target by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,028,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,899,000 after purchasing an additional 717,588 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Target from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Target from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $82.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,980,077. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

