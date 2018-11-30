Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,836,790 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,772,250 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Taseko Mines worth $15,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 58.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,764 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 96,892 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. TD Securities upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.75.

Shares of TGB stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Taseko Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

