Tc Pipelines Lp (TRP) Director Sells C$54,270.00 in Stock

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Brandon M. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$54,270.00.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$54.03. The company had a trading volume of 957,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,651. Tc Pipelines Lp has a twelve month low of C$48.92 and a twelve month high of C$63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 72.88%.

Several research firms have commented on TRP. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.67.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

