TD Securities Trims Real Matters (REAL) Target Price to C$6.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Real Matters from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday.

TSE:REAL opened at C$3.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$2.95 and a twelve month high of C$10.37.

In other news, insider Group Limited Altus sold 10,458,142 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total transaction of C$54,905,245.50.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc develops and provides network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

