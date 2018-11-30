TE Connectivity (TEL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “TE Connectivity’s robust solutions portfolio continues to be the key driver of its top-line growth. Well-performing Industrial and communications solutions are major positives. Further, solid organic growth in TE Connectivity’s automotive, commercial transportation and sensor transportation businesses are aiding the performance of its transportation solutions. We believe the company’s strong progress on its strategic priorities is expected to benefit its business in the long run. However, intensifying competition in the electronic components market poses a severe pricing pressure and risk to its market share. Also, sluggish auto production in Europe and China is a concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $103.00 target price on TE Connectivity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,999,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,198,164,000 after acquiring an additional 340,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,638 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,689,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,565,000 after acquiring an additional 84,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 282,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

