Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,500 Shares of Mosaic Co (MOS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Mosaic by 12,038.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

