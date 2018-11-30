TEAM (TokenStars) Price Tops $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $65,219.00 and approximately $4,231.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00038521 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005851 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000150 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000462 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,183,728 tokens. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

