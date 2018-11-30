Tech Data (TECD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5-10.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.Tech Data also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $3.90-4.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tech Data from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Tech Data from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tech Data from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tech Data presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Shares of TECD stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tech Data has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $108.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.85. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tech Data will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Tech Data announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tech Data (TECD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/tech-data-tecd-issues-q4-earnings-guidance-2.html.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.