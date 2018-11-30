TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,358,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 432,130 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.29% of TechnipFMC worth $42,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,451,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,800,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,877,000 after buying an additional 1,981,616 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,292,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,777,000 after buying an additional 1,121,599 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,644,000 after buying an additional 735,340 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,629,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after buying an additional 597,700 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. TechnipFMC PLC has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/technipfmc-plc-fti-shares-sold-by-alliancebernstein-l-p.html.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.