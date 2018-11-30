Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGP. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Lng Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Teekay Lng Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Teekay Lng Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Lng Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

TGP stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Teekay Lng Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $115.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.21 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Analysts anticipate that Teekay Lng Partners will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 188.1% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 6,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Lng Partners during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 17.0% during the third quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 55,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Teekay Lng Partners during the second quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Teekay Lng Partners during the second quarter valued at $608,000. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

