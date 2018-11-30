Teekay Tankers (TNK) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was downgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TNK. ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $1.65 to $1.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.43.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $316.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 33.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 238,177 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 24.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,733,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 529,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 95,879 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 73.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,771,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102,870 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

