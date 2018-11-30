TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Gabelli issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TEGNA in a report released on Tuesday, November 27th. Gabelli analyst B. Harriss forecasts that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year. Gabelli currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for TEGNA’s FY2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TEGNA had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

