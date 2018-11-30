Tel-Instrument Electronics (TIK) Stock Price Up 58%

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK)’s share price rose 58% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 8,228,967 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8,670% from the average daily volume of 93,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK)

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

