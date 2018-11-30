Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Sees Unusually High Options Volume (ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,165 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,621% compared to the typical daily volume of 242 put options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ERIC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.49.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,931,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,666,000 after buying an additional 2,560,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,617,000 after buying an additional 2,312,625 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,407,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,182,000 after buying an additional 1,273,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 132,741,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,168,122,000 after buying an additional 1,143,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

ERIC stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/telefonaktiebolaget-lm-ericsson-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-eric.html.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.