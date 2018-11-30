Telford Homes (TEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Telford Homes (LON:TEF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 11 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Telford Homes stock remained flat at $GBX 307 ($4.01) during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 196,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,485. Telford Homes has a 52-week low of GBX 340.75 ($4.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 448.23 ($5.86).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Telford Homes from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 469 ($6.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Telford Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telford Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Telford Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

About Telford Homes

Telford Homes Plc engages in the housebuilding and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham Cross, the United Kingdom.

