TELIA Co A B/ADR (TLSNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, Barclays cut shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

TLSNY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.17. 16,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,292. TELIA Co A B/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.65.

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. TELIA Co A B/ADR had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELIA Co A B/ADR will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides network access, telecommunications, and other services primarily in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Mexico. It offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. The company also develops and maintains fiber and cable networks; and provides international carrier, cloud, identity and access rights management, ICT, smart public transport, and customer financing services, as well as IT equipment and services.

