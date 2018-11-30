Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Price Target to $23.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price upped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.34 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,232,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,635,000 after acquiring an additional 194,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $120,509,000 after acquiring an additional 23,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 174.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,924,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.0% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,920,000 after buying an additional 127,921 shares during the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

