Teradata Co. (TDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $563.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to post $563.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $560.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $572.00 million. Teradata reported sales of $626.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.95 million. Teradata had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.11 per share, with a total value of $242,259.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,890.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 52,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.1% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 65,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. Teradata has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $44.27.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

