Teradyne (TER) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

TER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teradyne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on Teradyne and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Teradyne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.70.

TER stock opened at $35.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 21.3% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 551,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,407,000 after acquiring an additional 97,009 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 71.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 375,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 156,940 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 36,682 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,015,000.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

