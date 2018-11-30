Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.36. Texas Roadhouse also posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXRH. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

TXRH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.08. 23,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,041. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $75.24.

In related news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,181.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,393 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,179,000 after purchasing an additional 672,768 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 655,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 372,362 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 43.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,400,000 after purchasing an additional 301,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,042,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,675,000 after purchasing an additional 284,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 435.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 174,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

