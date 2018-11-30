Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 149.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,831 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 171.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,053,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,429 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,265,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,517,000 after acquiring an additional 865,154 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 702.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,713,000 after buying an additional 664,463 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

NYSE:SPB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,991. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.66. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.29). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

