Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $931,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 689,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,722,000 after buying an additional 140,427 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 246,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after buying an additional 55,026 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $347,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen W. Wilson sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.89, for a total value of $540,010.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,987 shares of company stock worth $6,142,732. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $152.65 and a 1 year high of $188.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.38.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.87). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $575.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Scotiabank set a $183.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Argus increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.41.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

