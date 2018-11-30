Texas Yale Capital Corp. Invests $1.65 Million in Welltower Inc (WELL) Stock

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $107,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. MED raised their price objective on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Welltower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 129,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.66%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

