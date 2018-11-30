TGAME Price Hits $0.0226 on Exchanges (TGAME)

TGAME (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. TGAME has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $105,578.00 worth of TGAME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TGAME token can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Livecoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, TGAME has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.02299342 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00127238 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00192828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.44 or 0.08637466 BTC.

TGAME Profile

TGAME’s genesis date was May 11th, 2018. TGAME’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens. TGAME’s official website is ico.truegame.io. The official message board for TGAME is medium.com/@truegame. TGAME’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL.

Buying and Selling TGAME

TGAME can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TGAME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TGAME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TGAME using one of the exchanges listed above.

