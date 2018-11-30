The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,955 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of The Rubicon Project worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 531,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 178,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUBI shares. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

RUBI stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.24.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 72.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.33%. The business had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.93 million. Research analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Rubicon Project news, CFO David Day sold 53,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $252,850.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,798.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,494 shares of company stock valued at $679,772. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Rubicon Project Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

