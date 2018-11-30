THL Credit (TCRD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

THL Credit (NASDAQ: TCRD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/16/2018 – THL Credit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “THL Credit Inc. is a newly-organized, externally-managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has filed an election to be treated as a business development company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of middle market companies. The Company invests primarily in private subordinated debt, or mezzanine debt, in middle market companies that require capital for growth and acquisitions. Such investments in many cases include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock or other similar securities. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, THL Credit Advisors LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. “

11/15/2018 – THL Credit was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/14/2018 – THL Credit had its price target lowered by analysts at National Securities from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They wrote, “ TCRD’s NAV/share decreased to $10.10 from $10.23 Q/Q largely pertaining to write-downs from Charming Charlie’s and LAI. Although these are not currently on non-accrual, previous non-accrual Loadmaster Derrick’s revolver was also placed on non-accrual during the quarter, bringing the cost basis of this investment’s non-accruals up to $13.0 million from $8.4 million Q/Q.



 The good news for THL is that Tri Starr was exited subsequent to quarter-end consistent with the 9/30/18 marks. We think the market will likely continue to discount the stock, however, as it considers the potential for further companies in the non-sponsor book (or other parts of the portfolio) to be written down further.  At 9/30/18, THL had five non-sponsor investments remaining with control equity in four of them although Tri Starr was exited in 4Q18. Copperweld’s performance has improved and TCRD began to accrue a dividend on the preferred stock of the investment.  The portfolio at fair value shrank to $532.8million from $559.0 million Q/Q as management noted that repayment activity picked up at the end of the quarter and they were not able to deploy all of the capital. This caused NII/share to come in at $0.26 with the incentive fee waived. We think that with the resumption of the incentive fee likely not being waived in 3Q19 that TCRD should be forced to cut its quarterly dividend to $0.19/share from $0.27/share currently. We note that earnings should also likely be negatively impacted by $0.03/share in 4Q18 pertaining to the redemption of the 2021 notes.  We are revising 2018 NII/share estimate to $1.04 from $1.13 and our 2019 NII/share estimate to $0.95 from $1.04. We are maintaining our NEUTRAL rating and trimming our price target to $9 from $10.” 11/9/2018 – THL Credit had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

11/9/2018 – THL Credit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “THL Credit Inc. is a newly-organized, externally-managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has filed an election to be treated as a business development company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of middle market companies. The Company invests primarily in private subordinated debt, or mezzanine debt, in middle market companies that require capital for growth and acquisitions. Such investments in many cases include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock or other similar securities. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, THL Credit Advisors LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. “

11/2/2018 – THL Credit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “THL Credit Inc. is a newly-organized, externally-managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has filed an election to be treated as a business development company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of middle market companies. The Company invests primarily in private subordinated debt, or mezzanine debt, in middle market companies that require capital for growth and acquisitions. Such investments in many cases include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock or other similar securities. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, THL Credit Advisors LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. “

11/1/2018 – THL Credit was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/12/2018 – THL Credit was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/10/2018 – THL Credit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “THL Credit Inc. is a newly-organized, externally-managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has filed an election to be treated as a business development company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of middle market companies. The Company invests primarily in private subordinated debt, or mezzanine debt, in middle market companies that require capital for growth and acquisitions. Such investments in many cases include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock or other similar securities. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, THL Credit Advisors LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. “

10/8/2018 – THL Credit was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2018 – THL Credit was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of TCRD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. 106,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,018. THL Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $233.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.07.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that THL Credit, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. THL Credit’s payout ratio is 89.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in THL Credit during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in THL Credit during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in THL Credit by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 717,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in THL Credit by 14.0% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in THL Credit by 11.4% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

