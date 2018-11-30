THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR (TCKGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCKGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $720.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.66.

THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR Company Profile

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, Smartline, and Aldiana brands, as well as partner hotels.

