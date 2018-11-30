ThoreCoin (THR) Trading Up 15.3% Over Last Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $30.96 or 0.00774696 BTC on exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $42,525.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.26 or 0.02308865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00127047 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00192232 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.01 or 0.08633711 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,910 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

