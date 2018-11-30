ThyssenKrupp (TKA) PT Set at €24.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €24.00 ($27.91) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TKA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Independent Research set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ThyssenKrupp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.27 ($28.22).

Shares of ThyssenKrupp stock opened at €16.73 ($19.45) on Wednesday. ThyssenKrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.41).

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

