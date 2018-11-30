Tilly’s (TLYS) Stock Price Down 21.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS)’s share price was down 21.1% during trading on Thursday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.04. Approximately 4,874,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,406% from the average daily volume of 323,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TLYS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Get Tilly's alerts:

In other news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 2,879,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $53,262,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $138,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,579 shares in the company, valued at $324,508.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,393,521 shares of company stock worth $99,783,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 502,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tilly’s by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth $2,545,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 291,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 140,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 514,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $438.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.13.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tilly’s (TLYS) Stock Price Down 21.1% Following Analyst Downgrade” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/tillys-tlys-stock-price-down-21-1-following-analyst-downgrade.html.

About Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.