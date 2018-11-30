Tilly’s (TLYS) Stock Price Down 21.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS)’s share price was down 21.1% during trading on Thursday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.04. Approximately 4,874,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,406% from the average daily volume of 323,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TLYS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.
In other news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 2,879,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $53,262,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $138,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,579 shares in the company, valued at $324,508.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,393,521 shares of company stock worth $99,783,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 502,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tilly’s by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth $2,545,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 291,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 140,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 514,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $438.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.13.
Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
About Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)
Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.
