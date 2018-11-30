Titan Machinery (TITN) Trading 3.8% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $18.48. 28,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 104,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.30 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Titan Machinery by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $315.05 million, a P/E ratio of -150.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Titan Machinery Company Profile (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

