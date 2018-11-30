Todd Krasnow Sells 40,000 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) Director Todd Krasnow sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd Krasnow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 26th, Todd Krasnow sold 20,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTS opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tile Shop Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $89.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tile Shop Holdings Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Tile Shop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Tile Shop in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Tile Shop in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

