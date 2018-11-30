Tokugawa (TOK) Price Hits $0.0457 on Exchanges

Tokugawa (CURRENCY:TOK) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Tokugawa has a market cap of $46,739.00 and approximately $1,057.00 worth of Tokugawa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokugawa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00001153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tokugawa has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00797266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00001566 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011462 BTC.

About Tokugawa

Tokugawa (TOK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. Tokugawa’s total supply is 1,021,644 coins. The official website for Tokugawa is www.tokugawacoin.com. Tokugawa’s official Twitter account is @TokugawaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokugawa

Tokugawa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokugawa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokugawa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokugawa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

