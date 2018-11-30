Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) PT Raised to C$94.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Desjardins boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$85.31.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$73.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,669. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$69.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.92999974064372 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael George Rhodes sold 25,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.98, for a total transaction of C$2,039,579.52.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.