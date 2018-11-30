US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Tortoise MLP Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,662 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tortoise MLP Fund were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,051,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 657,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after buying an additional 27,451 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 87,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

Shares of Tortoise MLP Fund stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. Tortoise MLP Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 48,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8,375,000.00 per share, with a total value of $402,000,000,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Sallee bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 48,003,100 shares of company stock valued at $402,000,000,041,835.

Tortoise MLP Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

