Toshiba (TOSBF) Earning Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) have trended positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toshiba earned a daily sentiment score of 2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOSBF opened at $32.63 on Friday. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $34.59.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

