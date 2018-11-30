Total (TOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Total (NYSE:TOT) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE TOT opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. Total has a 12-month low of $53.37 and a 12-month high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.72 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Total will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Total by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 197,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Cox Capital Co LLC acquired a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Total by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 148,023 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

