Touchstone Exploration (TXP) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Touchstone Exploration Inc (TSE:TXP) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 287,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 123,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In related news, insider North Energy Capital As bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,750.00.

About Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

