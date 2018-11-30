Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 52,900 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 0.5% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40,590.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 309,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,733 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 184.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 27,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 18,124 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 60.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 624,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,932,000 after buying an additional 234,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 170.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $64.61. 81,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $60.64 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Cowen set a $111.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.20 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

