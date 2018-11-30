Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 84,202 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 146.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,202 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 1.8% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.27% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $24,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $272,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 98,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $385,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.40. 583,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,211. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $149.68 and a one year high of $174.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/tower-research-capital-llc-trc-acquires-84202-shares-of-ishares-russell-3000-etf-iwv.html.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.