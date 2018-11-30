Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 14,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $210,199.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,019.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $141.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.36.

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.92. 13,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,443. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $119.67 and a 1-year high of $150.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.18%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

