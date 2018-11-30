Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 24,759 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,759 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,138,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,715,000 after purchasing an additional 60,817 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,163,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,039,000 after purchasing an additional 36,175 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 753,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 712,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,932,000 after purchasing an additional 74,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,817. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $104.97 and a 52-week high of $125.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

